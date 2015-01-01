Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child unintentional injuries have become a hot topic worldwide, and substantial regional disparities existed in causes and characteristics. To date, limited data are available to investigate the causes and characteristics of child unintentional injuries from hospitals for children in China.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted between January 2017 and December 2018 in Shanghai, China. Patients aged <18 years with an unintentional injury presented to the emergency department were enrolled. Demographic information, Pediatric Risk for Mortality III score, and outcome variables were retrieved from electronic health records (EHRs). Frequencies and proportions of categorical variables and means and SDs of continuous variables are presented. Chi-square test and Student's t-test were used for the comparison between groups, as appropriate. Logistic regression analysis was used to estimate potential risk factors for admission to the hospital.



RESULTS: A total of 29,597 cases with unintentional injuries were identified between January 2017 and December 2018, with boys vs. girls ratio of 1.75. Preschool children account for approximately two-thirds of unintentional injuries in the emergency department. A distinctive pattern of mechanisms of unintentional injuries between gender was documented, and sports injury was significantly higher in boys than in girls (10.2 vs. 7.8%). Compared with Canadian Emergency Department Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS) Grade 3 patients, Grade 2 [odds ratio (OR) = 2.99, 95% CI = 1.93-4.63, P < 0.001] and Grade 1 (OR = 74.85, 95% CI = 12.93-433.14, P < 0.001) patients had higher risk of inhospital admission. For causes of injuries, compared with falling, foreign body and poison had a lower risk of inhospital admission, while transport injury (OR = 1.31, 95% CI = 1.07-1.59, P = 0.008) and high fall injury (OR = 2.58. 95% CI =1.48-4.49, P < 0.001) had a significantly higher risk of admission.



CONCLUSIONS: There was a significant relationship between age-groups and unintentional injuries between gender, with decreased injuries among girls growing up older. Preventive measures should be taken to reduce transport injury and high fall injury, which had a significantly higher risk of admission.

