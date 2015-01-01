Abstract

Increased variety and use of chemicals and the number of chemical disasters have changed chemical management. Europe and the United States have adopted self-regulation in chemical management; furthermore, countries worldwide must comply with the relevant United Nations recommendations and international standards for chemical management. Japan has experienced numerous pollution incidents and occupational disasters, resulting in the development of laws and regulations on chemical management; however, these policies are inconsistent with international trends. In particular, the shift from a compliance approach to self-regulation and measures for small businesses remain as challenges. This paper discusses the current situation and issues in chemical management in Japan, focusing on international trends.

