Gondchawar A, Ravishankar HN, Sagar P, Tekade P, Biswal SK, Mahesha S. Indian J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2021; 25(2): 111-113.

(Copyright © 2021, Indian Association of Occupational Health, Publisher Medknow Publications)

10.4103/ijoem.IJOEM_174_20

34421248

PURPOSE: To evaluate the ocular manifestations and visual outcomes of ocular injury by arecanut [an astringent palm seed often chewed with betel]

METHODS: We analysed cases with ocular injury by arecanut from August 2018 to December 2019, retrospectively. Mode of injury, visual acuity and ocular manifestations of trauma were recorded.

RESULTS: Out of the 40 cases, closed globe injuries were seen in 97.5% of cases. All the injuries were due to the direct impact of arecanut during harvesting. The mean age was 45.15 ± 12.84 years. The mean best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) at presentation was 20/40. A significant number of cases (35%) required surgical intervention. Mean BCVA at final follow-up was 20/30 but 16.66% of cases had BCVA of <20/60 even after definitive therapy.

CONCLUSION: Ocular trauma due to arecanut is an important and preventable cause of visual impairment in central Karnataka. Modifications in harvesting technique would prevent ocular injuries.


Language: en

open globe injury; Arecanut; close globe injury; occupational hazard

