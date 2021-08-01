|
Citation
|
Park I, Cho S. J. Adolesc. 2021; 92: 57-74.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Relative to the general victimization literature, a small body of literature has examined the longitudinal process of overlap between bullying perpetration and bullying victimization. To address this gap, this study assesses the dynamic process of bullying perpetration and victimization from a developmental perspective and examine the applicability of target congruence and lifestyle-routine activities approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bullying victimization; Developmental victimology; Reciprocal effect; Target congruence; Victim-offender overlap