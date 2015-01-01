Abstract

The frequency, duration and co-occurrence of several environmental stressors, such as heat waves and droughts, are increasing globally. Such multiple stressors may have compounding or interactive effects on animals, resulting in either additive or non-additive costs, but animals may mitigate these costs through various strategies of resource conservation or shifts in resource allocation. Through a factorial experiment, we investigated the independent and interactive effects of a simulated heat wave and water limitation on life-history, physiological and behavioral traits. We used the variable field cricket, Gryllus lineaticeps, which exhibits a wing dimorphism that mediates two distinct life-history strategies during early adulthood. Long-winged individuals invest in flight musculature and are typically flight capable, whereas short-winged individuals lack flight musculature and capacity. A comprehensive and integrative approach with G. lineaticeps allowed us to examine whether life-history strategy influenced the costs of multiple stressors as well as the resulting cost-limiting strategies. Concurrent heat wave and water limitation resulted in largely non-additive and single-stressor costs to important traits (e.g. survival and water balance), extensive shifts in resource allocation priorities (e.g. reduced prioritization of body mass) and a limited capacity to conserve resources (e.g. heat wave reduced energy use only when water was available). Life-history strategy influenced the emergency life-history stage because wing morphology and stressor(s) interacted to influence body mass, boldness behavior and immunocompetence. Our results demonstrate that water availability and life-history strategy should be incorporated into future studies integrating important conceptual frameworks of stress across a suite of traits - from survival and life history to behavior and physiology.

Language: en