Abstract

Despite medical advances, maternal deaths in the U.S. are more common than in nearly all other developed nations. In addition, racial disparities have continued to widen. Driving our rates are maternal deaths from trauma such as homicide, suicide, and drug overdose. Here we discuss limitations of existing practices in prenatal and postpartum care in preventing maternal deaths. We then outline three simple yet novel strategies for changing care to prevent traumatic cases of maternal mortality.

