Abstract

Epigenome-wide studies report higher methylation among women than men with decreasing levels with age. Little is known about associations of sex and age with methylation of monoamine oxidase A (MAOA). Methylation of the first exonic and partial first intronic region of MAOA has been shown to strengthen associations of interactions of MAOA-uVNTR genotypes and adversity with aggression and substance misuse. Our study examined associations of sex and age with MAOA first exon and intron methylation levels in 252 women and 157 men aged 14-73 years. Participants included adolescents recruited at a substance misuse clinic, their siblings and parents, and healthy women. Women showed ~ 50% higher levels of exonic, and ~ 15% higher intronic, methylation than men. Methylation levels were similar between younger (M = 22.7 years) and older (M = 46.1 years) participants, and stable across age. Age modified few associations of methylation levels with sex. MAOA genotypes modified few associations of methylation with sex and age. Higher methylation levels among women were not explained by genotype, nor interaction of genotype and sexual abuse.



FINDINGS were similar after adjusting for lifetime diagnoses of substance dependence (women = 24.3%; men = 34.2%). Methylation levels were higher among women who experienced sexual abuse than women who did not.



RESULTS extend on prior studies by showing that women display higher levels of methylation than men within first intronic/exonic regions of MAOA, which did not decrease with age in either sex.



FINDINGS were not conditioned by genotype nor interactions of genotype and trauma, and indicate X-chromosome inactivation.

Language: en