Destree L, Brierley MEE, Albertella L, Jobson L, Fontenelle LF. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2021; 142: 345-360.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Childhood trauma is associated with a range of psychiatric disorders, including obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). However, our understanding of the different types of childhood trauma and its impact on the different types and severity of obsessive-compulsive symptoms (OCS) is still in its infancy. AIMS: We conducted a systematic review to synthesise the current knowledge on the possible relationships between childhood trauma and obsessive-compulsive symptoms in clinical and non-clinical populations.
Language: en
Childhood trauma; Obsessive-compulsive disorder; Obsessive-compulsive symptoms