Abstract

The combination of high humidity and ambient temperature of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Game will undoubtfully result in greater physiological strains and thereby downregulates the endurance performance of athletes. Although many research studies have highlighted that the thermoregulatory strain is greater when the environment is hot and humid, no review articles have addressed the thermoregulatory and performance differences between dry and humid heat and such lack of consensuses in this area will lead to increase the risk of heat-related injuries as well as suboptimal preparation. Furthermore, specific strategies to counteract this stressful environment has not been outlined in the current literature. Therefore, the purposes of this review are: 1) to provide a clear evidence that humid heat is more stressful than dry heat for both male and female athletes and therefore the preparation for the Tokyo Summer Olympic should be environmental specific instead of a one size fits all approach; 2) to highlight why female athletes may be facing a disadvantage when performing a prolonged endurance event under high humidity environment and 3) to highlight the potential interventional strategies to reduce thermal strain in hot-humid environment. The summaries of this review are: both male and female should be aware of the environmental condition in Tokyo as humid heat is more stressful than dry heat; Short-term heat acclimation may not elicit proper thermoregulatory adaptations in hot-humid environment; cold water immersion with proper hydration and some potential per-cooling modalities may be beneficial for both male and female athletes in hot-humid environment.

