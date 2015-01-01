Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the prevalence of comorbidities associated with traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients among active and reserve service members in the U.S. Military.



METHODS: Active and reserve SMs diagnosed with an incident TBI from January 2017 to October 2019 were selected. Nineteen comorbidities associated with TBI as identified in the literature and by clinical subject matter experts were described in this article. Each patient's medical encounters were evaluated from 6 months before to 2 years following the initial TBI diagnoses date in the Military Data Repository, if data were available. Time-to-event analyses were conducted to assess the cumulative prevalence over time of each comorbidity to the incident TBI diagnosis.



RESULTS: We identified 47,299 TBI patients, of which most were mild (88.8%), followed by moderate (10.5%), severe (0.5%), and of penetrating (0.2%) TBI severity. Two years from the initial TBI diagnoses, the top five comorbidities within our cohort were cognitive disorders (51.9%), sleep disorders (45.0%), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD; 36.0%), emotional disorders (22.7%), and anxiety disorders (22.6%) across severity groups. Cognitive, sleep, PTSD, and emotional disorders were the top comorbidities seen within each TBI severity group. Comorbidities increased pre-TBI to post-TBI; the more severe the TBI, the greater the prevalence of associated comorbidities.



CONCLUSION: A large proportion of our TBI patients are afflicted with comorbidities, particularly post-TBI, indicating many have a complex profile. The military health system should continue tracking comorbidities associated with TBI within the U.S. Military and devise clinical practices that acknowledge the complexity of the TBI patient.

