Abstract

BACKGROUND: Return to driving after an acquired brain injury (ABI) has been positively associated with return to employment, maintenance of social relationships, and engagement in recreational and other community activities. Safe driving involves multiple cognitive abilities in a dynamic environment, and cognitive dysfunction resulting from ABI can negatively impact driving performance.



OBJECTIVE: This manuscript examines the post-injury return-to-driving process, including performances on the in-office and on-road assessments, and the role of a rehabilitation neuropsychologist in helping patients resume driving.



METHOD: In this study, 39 of 200 individuals (approximately 20%) treated at an outpatient neurorehabilitation facility, who performed satisfactorily on a pre-driving cognitive screening, completed a behind-the-wheel driving test.



RESULTS: Of the 200 individuals, 34 (87%) passed the road test. Among the remaining five individuals who did not pass the road test, primary reasons for their failure included inability to follow or retain examiner directions primarily about lane position, speed, and vehicle control. The errors were attributable to cognitive difficulties with information processing, memory, attention regulation, and dual tasking.



CONCLUSIONThe rehabilitation neuropsychologist contributed to the process by assessing cognition, facilitating self-awareness and error minimization, providing education about driving regulations and safety standards, and preparing for the road test and its outcomes.

