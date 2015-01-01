Abstract

Disasters frequently occur in Turkey. Although there is comprehensive disaster legislation in Turkey, it has not been well studied in terms of gender sensitivity. This study aimed to evaluate the disaster legislation of Turkey in the context of gender equality. We investigated 17 non-technical disaster legislations to determine in what context and to what level disaster management is gender-sensitive in Turkey. We also carried out a workshop with experts from governmental bodies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and academics to discuss the gender sensitivity of the legislations. We found that only two of the 17 legislations included a gender perspective. One legislation addressed gender equality and equity very well, while one was partially gender-sensitive and the others 5 were gender blind. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and 33 participants from 19 organizations. The participants agreed that the disaster legislation did not include a gender perspective and acknowledged the importance of integrating a gender perspective into the disaster policies of Turkey. They recommended that the AFAD and emergency response units should have at least one female president or vice president, gender equality training should be provided to officers and managers of government and non-governmental disaster institutions, and a working group should be established to develop strategies that integrate gender perspectives into disaster and emergency policies. The disaster legislation of Turkey is not gender sensitive. It is important to incorporate language terminologies, understanding, and approaches that are sensitive to gender into disaster-related legislation and regulations.

