Abstract

Little is known about partnerships fatherhood programs establish to engage fathers in addressing domestic violence (DV). The study aimed to (a) describe partnership activities between fatherhood programs and organizations that address DV, (b) highlight strategies for productive partnerships, and (c) identify areas in need of improvement for addressing DV. This study discusses findings from qualitative interviews with 27 individuals from 17 fatherhood and DV organizations across the United States including the variety of partnership activities used to prevent and address DV (e.g., conducting trainings or facilitating referrals); strategies for creating productive partnerships; and partnership areas that need further attention.

