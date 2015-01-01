SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Parekh J, Kim L, Karberg E, Whitfield B, Scott ME. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012211024270

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Little is known about partnerships fatherhood programs establish to engage fathers in addressing domestic violence (DV). The study aimed to (a) describe partnership activities between fatherhood programs and organizations that address DV, (b) highlight strategies for productive partnerships, and (c) identify areas in need of improvement for addressing DV. This study discusses findings from qualitative interviews with 27 individuals from 17 fatherhood and DV organizations across the United States including the variety of partnership activities used to prevent and address DV (e.g., conducting trainings or facilitating referrals); strategies for creating productive partnerships; and partnership areas that need further attention.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; fatherhood programs; partnerships

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print