Abstract

Researches have shown that lung injury due to excessive spontaneous breathing effort, that is, patient self-inflicted lung injury (P-SILI), may be the important manifestation and possible mechanism of ventilation-associated lung injury and ventilation-induced diaphragmatic dysfunction in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients who were mechanically ventilated with intense spontaneous breathing. This paper reviews the concept of P-SILI, possible occurrence mechanism, clinical significance, and prevention and treatment, in order to provide more ideas for clinical ARDS management.



研究显示，因过度自主呼吸努力引起的肺损伤，即患者自戕性肺损伤（patient self-inflicted lung injury，P-SILI），是具有强烈自主呼吸的行机械通气的急性呼吸窘迫综合征（ARDS）患者发生机械通气相关性肺损伤、机械通气相关性膈肌功能障碍的重要表现形式和可能机制。本文综述了P-SILI概念、潜在发生机制、临床意义和防治等，以期为临床ARDS管理提供更多思路。

Language: zh