Ren ZG, Zhu F. Zhonghua Shao Shang Za Zhi 2021; 37(8): 801-804.
(Copyright © 2021, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
Researches have shown that lung injury due to excessive spontaneous breathing effort, that is, patient self-inflicted lung injury (P-SILI), may be the important manifestation and possible mechanism of ventilation-associated lung injury and ventilation-induced diaphragmatic dysfunction in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) patients who were mechanically ventilated with intense spontaneous breathing. This paper reviews the concept of P-SILI, possible occurrence mechanism, clinical significance, and prevention and treatment, in order to provide more ideas for clinical ARDS management.
