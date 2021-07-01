Abstract

Cyberattacks are becoming increasing prevalent and high impact, exemplified by the 2021 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, cutting off fuel supply and nearly crippling normal life in the southeastern United States. Depending on the industry targeted, none more significant than the electrical grid, cyberattacks have potential major implications on morbidity and mortality, and an ability to overwhelm the healthcare system to a greater degree than seen with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. Record-breaking heatwaves in the pacific northwest and southwestern United States in the summer of 2021, which have already created a critical shortage of hospital beds in some areas, present a highly concerning target for cyberattackers.



We rely on electricity for many of the vital processes that keep society functional, including food and potable water production. Hospitals also rely largely on electricity to operate at an advanced level. Even with recent efforts to bolster security, the electrical grids in the United States are still vulnerable to cyberattacks. The Northeast blackouts of 2003 and 1965, two examples of large blackouts in the United States, show that significant widespread outages are feasible, far exceeding the outage impact of the largest hurricanes in history. What happens when a cyberattack disables access to electricity for weeks, coordinated with record-breaking heatwaves, which are significant public health concerns in themselves? Among the countless societal issues, the impact on the healthcare system would be catastrophic. Grid breakdowns during heat waves do occur and are generally relatively short in length, however just two summer days without power can significantly increase mortality rates.



With prolonged electrical outages, access to air conditioning will be unavailable to most, even with the creation of large makeshift cooling centers...

