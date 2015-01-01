Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examines the relationship between state legislation relevant to equality for sexual minorities and past-year suicide attempts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and questioning (LGBQ) adolescents in the United States.



METHODS: Data were aggregated from 24 states that participated in the 2017 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (N = 70,599). We utilized multilevel logistic regression to determine whether observed positive associations between sexual minority identity and past-year suicide attempts differ as a function of 2016 State Equality Index (SEI), an objective measure of state laws and policies affecting equality for sexual minorities.



RESULTS: LGBQ adolescents were significantly more likely to report having made a suicide attempt in the past year than heterosexual youth (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 3.82; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 3.29-4.44). The 2016 SEI moderated the positive association between sexual minority identity and suicide attempts, with odds of past-year suicide attempts significantly reduced in states with more inclusive legislation (AOR: 0.91; CI: 0.85-0.97). Among sexual minority subgroups, significant effect modifications were found for bisexual (AOR: 0.88; CI: 0.77-0.99) and questioning (AOR: 0.87; CI: 0.78-0.96) - but not gay or lesbian (AOR: 1.10; CI: 0.97-1.24) - adolescents. The effect modification was strongest for bisexual males (AOR: 0.68; CI: 0.47-0.99).



CONCLUSIONS: State legislation relevant to equality for sexual minorities differentially affected associations between sexual minority identity and suicide attempts, such that past-year suicide attempts were substantially lower in states with more inclusive legislation. Inclusive state legislation may exert a protective effect on risk for suicide attempts among sexual minority youth.

