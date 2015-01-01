Abstract

A presumably rare, but naturally occurring twinning event is heteropaternal (HP) twinning. HP twinning results from superfecundation, a reproductive process in which offspring share their mothers, but not their fathers. The resulting twins share an average of 25% of their segregating genes, the same proportion as half-siblings. A recently identified case of HP opposite-sex twins was confirmed by DNA analyses available for the twins and for multiple family members. Thus, an exceptional feature of the current report is the inclusion of data for the twins' brothers, sisters, half-siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as several parent-child pairs. HP twins often go unnoticed so are typically classified as dizygotic (DZ) twins whose genetic overlap is 50%, on average, but varies across traits. As a unique category of non-identical twins, HP twinning is important to acknowledge as it may affect twins' physical resemblance, behavioral similarity, personal identity, family relations and health concerns. While including HP pairs in twin research has been shown to have minimal impact on heritability estimates, it could conceivably affect the outcomes of small-scale studies. Given a lack of consistent and known prevalence, case studies provide valuable knowledge regarding the occurrence of HP twinning. Its implications for forensic science and for twin research are considerable.

