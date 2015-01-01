Abstract

This special volume of "Frontiers in Psychiatry" has a focus on different aspects of extreme violence, human rights violations, and mental health. The subject is unfortunately highly relevant, as in spite of a growing number of international conventions, statements and contracts, violence and violations of the human rights covered by this documents, is rather increasing than diminishing on a global scale. International humanitarian and human rights standards have defined actions as not permissible "under and circumstances, whatever" (1, 2). This reflects the concept of "natural law" or "jus cogens," i.e., the understanding, that protection against some extreme acts of violence is obviously a basic concept of human ethics and that consequently protection must be given in an equal degree to everyone. The principle further reflects, that this acts have been documented not only to damage democracy, economy, and the development of peaceful civil society, but also to have a severe impact on public and especially on public mental health (3) to a degree that it might create more challenges then even the most commonly discussed Psychiatric illnesses, such as schizophrenia. Violence is destructive in two ways. On the one hand it destroys necessary health and other infrastructure and leads to brain drain of health care experts (4), while on the other hand it creates an increase in needs for that services through deprivation and physical and psychological injuries. Understanding long-term impact requires complex models especially in regard to the impact on populations, as explored by Musisi and Kinyanda in African communities. DroŽdek et al. have explored the limitations of the common models that are based on PTSD as major impact indicator and proposes more comprehensive approaches for a better understanding of trauma. Kienzler and Sapkota have explored the long - term impact in Nepal, a region that has experienced civil war and human rights violations for decades (5). Extreme acts such as torture, and especially sexual torture, civil war, or genocidal actions have been further shown to have an impact not only on the immediate victims, but also on family members and society. Hoffman and Shrira have explored this important issue that further underlines the need of prevention of violence. Recent data also show that there is a transgenerational impact (6), probably even by epigenetic mechanisms (7). Shahini et al. have documented the impact on (former civilian) war veterans together with their family members in Kosovo, a country facing ongoing social and economic problems (8). Increase of suicide and suicidal ideation is a frequently observed problem, and Marie Ingabire and Richters have explored this problem in Congolese refugees in Rwanda...

Language: en