Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Canada's opioid crisis has taken thousands of lives, increasing awareness of poisoning-related injuries as an important public health issue. However, in British Columbia (BC), where overdose mortality rates are the highest in Canada, studies have not yet identified which demographic populations most often visit emergency departments (ED) due to all poisonings, nor which substances are most commonly involved. The aim of this study was to explore these gaps, after developing a methodology for calculating ED visit rates in BC.



METHODS: Poisoning-related ED visit rates during fiscal years 2012/13 to 2016/17, inclusive, were calculated by sex, age group, poisoning substance and socioeconomic status, using a novel methodology developed in this study. ED data were sourced from the National Ambulatory Care Reporting System and population data from Statistics Canada's 2016 (or 2011) census profiles.



RESULTS: During the study period, there were an estimated 81 463 poisoning-related ED visits (351.2 per 100 000 population). Infants, toddlers, youth and those aged 20-64 years had elevated risks of poisoning-related ED visits. Rates were highest among those in neighbourhoods with the greatest material (607.8 per 100 000 population) or social (484.2 per 100 000 population) deprivation. Over time, narcotics and psychodysleptics became increasingly common poisoning agents, while alcohol remained problematic.



CONCLUSION: A methodology for estimating ED visit rates in BC was developed and applied to determine poisoning-related ED visit rates among various demographic groups within BC. British Columbians most vulnerable to poisoning have been identified, emphasizing the need for efforts to limit drug overdoses and excessive alcohol intoxication to reduce rates of these preventable injuries.

