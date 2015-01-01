Abstract

Correction to: Journal of Neurology https://doi.org/10.1007/s00415-021-10685-5



The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. There are some wrong order of references in the online published version.



In result section, second sentence of the second paragraph should read as



Thirty-one studies [6, 8, 9, 13, 32, 37-47, 50-62, 95, 104] reported FOG based on the special questionnaires including the FOG-Q and the New Freezing of Gait Questionnaire (NFOG-Q).



In result section, sixth sentence of the second paragraph should read as



In addition, 21 studies [11, 48-49, 73-76, 79-92] reported FOG according to the relevant items of the clinical rating scales, of which 20 were based on the question 14 for Part II section of the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS item 2.14) and one was based on the question 11 for Part III section of the Movement Disorder Society Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS item 3.11).



In the Table 1, some selected articles was wrongly matched with the references, as follows:



The reference [13] of "Seymour et al. [13]" should be [50];



The reference [50] of "Sawada et al. [50]" should be [13];



The reference [48] of "Tan et al. [48]" should be [47];



The reference [47] of "Nieuwboer et al. [47]" should be [104];



The reference [96] of "Perez-Lloret et al. [96]" should be [90];



The reference [97] of "Giladi et al. [97]" should be [74];



The reference [72] of "Giladi et al. [72]" (note: there are two "Giladi et al. [72]" in the table, here it refers to the second article in which the sample size is 800) should be [48].



The original article has been corrected.

