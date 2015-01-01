Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unhealthy weight control and disordered eating behaviors are prevalent among adolescents who identify as a gender and/or sexual minority (SGM). The current study examined how perceptions of school safety contribute to reduced negative weight control and eating behaviors across adolescents with diverse sexual and gender identities.



METHODS: Data on perceptions of school safety, as well as negative weight control and disordered eating behaviors (ie, binge eating, eating to cope), were drawn from a large national sample of SGM secondary school students (ie, grades 7-12; N = 17,112; LGBTQ National Teen Survey).



RESULTS: Differences in negative weight control and disordered eating behaviors emerged as a function of gender identity and sexual orientation. School safety was significantly associated with fewer negative weight control behaviors (B = -0.30, p < .001), reduced binge eating (B = -0.19, p < .001), and less eating to cope (B = -0.21, p < .001). Despite slight variation in the strength of these associations, the protective effects of school safety were significant across sexual and gender identities.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that efforts to support feelings of school safety among SGM students are likely to have positive implications for eating and weight-related behaviors, and emphasize the need for interventions to promote climates of safety and inclusion within the school setting.

