Abstract

The COVID-19, which perished the lives of more than three million people within one and a half year, has opened our eyes to a unprecedent threat to human society at the time of globalization. People have been forced to review the situation of one's own country in comparison with other countries, based on the globalized information network. Is their government doing all right? How about the medical care and vaccine policy? Can they get enough economic and social support? In mid-2021, several groups of countries are highly appreciated for their success to contain the pandemic: China or China model, the Developmental States in East Asia, i.e. South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, and the social democratic countries, especially led by women leaders, such as New Zealand, Iceland, Denmark and Taiwan. In contrast, the countries with the strong leadership of "neoliberal nationalism" and/or "illiberal democracy" have not been quite successful, such as the United States under President Donald Trump, the United Kingdom of the BREXIT cabinet as well as influential developing countries, i.e. India, the Philippines, Brazil and Turkey. Thomas R. Oliver argued the significance of Politics of Public Health to meet the crisis of pandemic, as Anthony Giddens proposed Politics of Climate Change. Probably, it is the right time for us to question the relevancy of our states and international society to secure the lives and welfare of ordinary people.



パンデミックには、1990年代以降のグローバリゼーションのしくみが深く関わっている。2000年代には「9･11事件」と対テロ戦争、リーマンショックと世界金融危機、グローバルな市民運動、ジェノサイドや人権侵害、難民や移民の波、気候変動などが世界的衝撃を与えたが、2010年代後半にはグローバリゼーションの負の影響を批判する反グローバリズム運動が広がった。本稿では、自由主義的国際秩序の動揺する今日、国際社会を構成する国家のモデルとして、ドイツやEU諸国などの現状維持国家、ネオリベラル・ナショナリストの勝利したイギリスやアメリカとインド・フィリピン・トルコ・ブラジルなどのイリベラル・デモクラシー、東アジアの「開発主義国家」、「中国モデル」と称される中国、軍事大国ロシアを挙げ、各国がパンデミックにどう対応したかを比較分析する。2021年前半現在、「中国モデル」や東アジアの「開発主義国家」の成功の影で、トランプ政権を経験したアメリカやBREXIT内閣のイギリスを含め、G7諸国は感染抑止に苦闘しており、強権的な政権下の中進国やロシアも厳しい状況を抱えている。逆に、ニュージーランド、デンマーク、アイスランド、台湾など、女性リーダーの動かす社会民主主義的な先進諸国の成果は高く評価された。自らの国家や国際社会は「人間の安全保障」を守るか。市民の視点からの「公衆衛生政治」が求められている。

Language: ja