Abstract

This study investigated the influence of child abuse on the academic achievement of Public secondary school students in Anambra State Three research questions and three null hypotheses guided the study. Conceptual, theoretical and empirical studies were reviewed. The study adopted the ex-post research design. The population of the study comprised 68,000 of junior students in public secondary schools in Anambra State. The sample size for the study is 326 JSSII students. Three zones out of the six zones were sampled using stratified sampling due to the nearness to the researcher. The zones are Aguata, Awka, and Onitsha zones. The zones were randomly sampled out of the three zones, if six schools drawn from the population of the study. 10% of the entire population was selected with random sampling without replacement. The instrument for data collection was a researcher-designed questionnaire titled " influence of Child Abuse on Academic Achievement" (ICAAA). The instruments were subjected to face and content validation. The reliability were established using Cronbach Alpha. Mean Hid standard deviation was used to answer the research questions. Decision rule for the research question is 2.50 and above was accepted and 2.49 and below were rejected. The hypotheses formulated were tested using paired sample t-test. The results of the study revealed among others that child abuse influence student's academic achievement in English language.. Finally, the study also found that perceived physical abuse emotional abuse and verbal abuse significantly influenced students' academic achievement in English language. Some recommendations were made among which was that: the school should create a good atmosphere where children can report their abusers at home and away and the living conditions of the students must be examined to make them conducive for human habitation. Students should be encouraged to quickly meet with guidance counsellors whenever they are in danger or being abused by their teachers, friends and family member etc. in order to save their lives and enhance their academic well-being.

Language: en