Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study aim to assess the teachers knowledge level about child maltreatment in elementary schools at Mosul city /Iraq.



Methodology: A descriptive study design was chosen to fulfill the objectives of this research which was conducted in sixty elementary schools inside of Mosul city/Iraq during the period from 1 October 2019 till 30 May 2020. The study sample consists of (60) elementary schools teachers was selected by nonprobability (Purposive) sample from (60) schools inside Mosul city. The questionnaire data was filled by the teachers in a face-to-face direct interview. Different statistical processing was conducted by the use of version 23 SPSS statistical package



Result: The result showed 63.3 % of teachers have poor knowledge regarding child maltreatment and there is a significant relationship between the education levels of the elementary school teachers and their knowledge about child maltreatment and there is no statistically significant relationship with other like the socio-demographical variables.



Conclusion: Need for enhancing teacher's knowledge because the teachers in the elementary schools in Mosul city do not have appropriate and adequate knowledge about child maltreatment.

