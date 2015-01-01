SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Thulasan P. Int. J. Res. Eng. Sci. Manag. 2021; 4(7): 291-292.

(Copyright © 2021, RESAIM Publishing)

Abstract

This study examines the portrayal of children in various regional Indian thriller movies. Being living in the world of massification, children are greatly influenced by various media especially movies. Media have the power of imitation and practicality. So, the chances of children imitate the crime increases day by day with the influences of media. Crimes in movies paved the way for them to get rid off the fear and evoked a thought of these all are easy process. Hence, my article aiming the colonialist representation of children in various Indian thrillers is pertinent at present society.

Keywords: Brutality, Crime, Massification, Subaltern colonialism.


Language: en
