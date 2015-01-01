|
Citation
|
Ball A, Bowen EA, Jones AS. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(1): 59-81.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Organizations have adopted trauma-informed care (TIC) to guide service provision for vulnerable populations. There is little research, however, on TIC in cross-system collaborations. The collective impact (CI) framework offers insight into cross-system collaboration, but there are few studies on CI, and none have examined it in relationship to TIC. This paper proposes the use of an aligned TIC and CI framework and presents findings from a qualitative study as an illustrative example.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
collaboration; collective impact; cross-system youth; service provider; trauma-informed care