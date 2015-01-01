Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review investigates the literature to understand what is known about the relationship between sport participation and aggressive and violent behaviors in youth.



METHOD: We reviewed the literature to summarize evidence and identify gaps in published research. The study was guided by the Joanna Briggs Institute framework for conducting systematic scoping reviews.



RESULTS: Findings suggest that there is an association between youth populations and sport contexts and that other mechanisms and factors (e.g., social environment, social agents, performance/winning) influence the onset of and/or adherence to aggression and violent behavior. Younger male youth of color who live in urban communities and participate in competitive, team-based contact sports may be at higher risk for aggressive and violent behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: By understanding the relationship between sport and violence, social workers and other service professionals who use sport as an intervention and/or work with youth within sport systems can more intentionally design and facilitate these settings to enhance the healthy development of all youth, particularly those most at risk for the onset and/or adherence of behavioral health problems.

Language: en