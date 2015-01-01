SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Newman TJ, Magier E, Kimiecik C, Burns M. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(2): 371-389.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Social Work and Research, Publisher University of Chicago Press)

DOI

10.1086/714421

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This scoping review investigates the literature to understand what is known about the relationship between sport participation and aggressive and violent behaviors in youth.

METHOD: We reviewed the literature to summarize evidence and identify gaps in published research. The study was guided by the Joanna Briggs Institute framework for conducting systematic scoping reviews.

RESULTS: Findings suggest that there is an association between youth populations and sport contexts and that other mechanisms and factors (e.g., social environment, social agents, performance/winning) influence the onset of and/or adherence to aggression and violent behavior. Younger male youth of color who live in urban communities and participate in competitive, team-based contact sports may be at higher risk for aggressive and violent behavior.

CONCLUSIONS: By understanding the relationship between sport and violence, social workers and other service professionals who use sport as an intervention and/or work with youth within sport systems can more intentionally design and facilitate these settings to enhance the healthy development of all youth, particularly those most at risk for the onset and/or adherence of behavioral health problems.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; behavioral health problems; Grand Challenges for Social Work; sport-based positive youth development; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print