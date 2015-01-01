|
Ben-David S, Amaro A, Munson MR. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(2): 409-419.
OBJECTIVE: This study investigated whether transition-age youth attending a community-based urban outpatient clinic experienced psychosis. The study also explored how those who experienced psychosis, and their social support networks, manage these experiences.
Language: en
Colorado Symptom Index; mental health disorders; psychotic experiences; transition-age youth