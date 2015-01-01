Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although the association between bullying victimization and internalizing problems is well established, internalizing problems experienced by foreign-born and U.S.-born racial and ethnic minority adolescents in the United States who are victims of bullying are not well understood. This study explores the psychological effects of bullying victimization on foreign-born and U.S.-born Latino/Hispanic and Asian adolescents in the United States and investigates the moderating effects of parental monitoring.



FINDINGS may help identify protective factors for bullying victimization.



METHOD: Data were from the 2009-2010 Health Behavior in School-Aged Children study. The study sample comprised 3,349 Latino/Hispanic and 681 Asian American adolescents ages 10-17 from various locations in the United States. Analyses included descriptive statistics, correlation analyses, and hierarchical multivariate regression analyses for foreign-born and U.S.-born adolescents.



RESULTS: Foreign-born adolescents were more likely to be bullied than U.S.-born adolescents. For both groups, being bullied increased the likelihood of internalizing problems. Parental monitoring moderated the relationship between bullying victimization and internalizing problems among foreign-born adolescents only.



CONCLUSION: Foreign-born adolescents whose parents monitor their children were less likely to exhibit internalizing problems when bullied. Implications for practitioners working with racial and ethnic minority adolescents in the United States are discussed.

