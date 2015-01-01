|
Hong JS, Kim DH, Burlaka V, Peguero AA, Padilla YC, Espelage DL. J. Soc. Social Work Res. 2021; 12(3): 445-464.
OBJECTIVE: Although the association between bullying victimization and internalizing problems is well established, internalizing problems experienced by foreign-born and U.S.-born racial and ethnic minority adolescents in the United States who are victims of bullying are not well understood. This study explores the psychological effects of bullying victimization on foreign-born and U.S.-born Latino/Hispanic and Asian adolescents in the United States and investigates the moderating effects of parental monitoring.
adolescents; bullying victimization; internalizing problems; nativity