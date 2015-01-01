Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examines the prevalence of depressive symptoms among Korean American (KA) adolescents and explores the complex relationships among family conflicts, coping skills, self-esteem, depressive symptoms, and gender in KA adolescents, including the mediating role of self-esteem and gender differences.



METHOD: We used linear regression and structural equation modeling to analyze results of a cross-sectional survey of 339 KA adolescents (ages 12-18) living in New York and New Jersey and recruited primarily from religious organizations.



RESULTS: KA adolescents had a high prevalence of depressive symptoms. Self-esteem partially mediated the effects of interparental conflict and parent-adolescent conflict on depressive symptoms and fully mediated the effect of problem-focused disengagement coping on depressive symptoms for KA adolescents. There were statistically significant differences between KA male and female youths on the mean values for parent-adolescent conflict, self-esteem, and depressive symptoms, but there were no gender differences in the relationships among interparental and parent-adolescent conflicts, problem-focused disengagement coping, self-esteem, and depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings expand knowledge about family conflict and depression among KA adolescents by examining protective and risk factors not sufficiently studied within this population.

