BACKGROUND: Older adults experience an increased risk for suicide compared to the overall population, and therefore the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may potentiate this risk. COVID-19 pandemic social distancing policies and ethical guidelines for COVID-19 treatment may exacerbate experiences of social isolation, perceived expendability, and exposure to suffering, which are associated with the three main components of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (i.e., thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness to society, and capability for suicide).
