SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sarangi A, Sozan Fares, Noha Eskander. Southwest Respir. Crit. Care. Chron. 2021; 9(40): 31-36.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center)

DOI

10.12746/swrccc.v9i40.865

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Older adults experience an increased risk for suicide compared to the overall population, and therefore the circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) may potentiate this risk. COVID-19 pandemic social distancing policies and ethical guidelines for COVID-19 treatment may exacerbate experiences of social isolation, perceived expendability, and exposure to suffering, which are associated with the three main components of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (i.e., thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness to society, and capability for suicide). 
The COVID-19 pandemic poses a drain on services and has drawn ethical debates about policies around treating younger adults first. These experiences may lead older adults to possess reduced access to needed medical and psychiatric services and should convey damaging messages of expendability. Furthermore, the potential prolonged stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may affect neurological, immunological, and health functioning--exacerbating suicide risk. Potential venues to extend treatment options and reduce social isolation are discussed.
Conclusion: We acknowledge optimistic effects also, like "pulling together" as a society and therefore the many valuable ways older adults may contribute during this crisis.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print