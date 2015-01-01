Abstract

The surge prevalence of suicidal behavior among Malaysian attracts attention for prevention and

intervention. More recent plates measure suicide behavior per se and predict the tendency of future

suicide behavior. However, in Malaysia, such scales were understudied and cause a massive lack of

scales and instruments to measure suicidal behavior among Malaysian who was converse in Malay.

This study aims to examine the psychometric properties of the translated the Revised-Suicide

Ideation Scale (R-SIS) Malay version adapted from the Revised-Suicide Ideation Scale (R-SIS) developed by Rudd (1989). The scales were translated using the back-translation technique once the researcher gets approval for translation from the original author and reviewed by Medical Research Ethics Committee (MREC). The data obtained from a home-to-home survey around Citizen's Housing Project in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor using purposive random sampling. Overall, a sample of 263 adolescents participated by answering two scales measuring suicidal behavior in this study. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, correlation, reliability, and factorial analyses. The results yielded excellent reliability of the Malay translated Revised-Suicide Ideation Scale (R-SIS) and moderate concurrent validity with Beck Suicide Ideation (BIS). Meanwhile, the item-total correlation also shows an excellent discriminant validity. The factorial analysis produces only one factor, and the entire items are loaded into one component. This finding suggests that the Malay version of the Revised-Suicide Ideation Scale (R-SIS) is reliable for measuring suicide ideation and is appropriate for predicting suicide tendencies, particularly in Malaysian adolescents. Further studies are required to examine R-SIS Malay version construct among clinical samples.



Keywords: Suicide Ideation, Adolescent, Malaysia, Suicide Scale Reliability, Depression

Language: en