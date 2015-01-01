SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bjarnason T, Haartsen T, Arnarsson AM, Sigurgeirsdottir V. Popul. Space Place 2021; 27(4): e2422.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/psp.2422

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Adolescent migration expectations are shaped by various background characteristics, social relations, and lifestyle considerations. However, the impact of negative social experiences in adolescent society on migration expectations received limited attention. Research on the social consequences of school bullying has nevertheless demonstrated that bullying often leads to social withdrawal and place avoidance. In this study, we examine the potential effects of being bullied in school on adolescent migration expectations in rural, exurban, and urban communities in Iceland. We find adolescents who are regularly bullied to be about twice as likely to expect to move within the country or abroad. Interestingly, there are no significant differences across the rural-urban continuum in this respect. The results are discussed in the context of prior research on migration intentions and the social consequences of bullying.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; Iceland; migration expectations; peer relations; school bullying

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print