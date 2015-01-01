Abstract

Despite growing numbers of the aging population, a dearth of theories that focus on older adults and emotion regulation makes it difficult to design interventions that address emotional needs of older persons. The author proposes the Music-based Emotion Regulation (MBER), a theoretical model that targets age-related depression prevention. The model suggests four emotion regulation strategies: Intentional Selection, Attentional Control, Cognitive Stimulation, and Social Interaction. Older adults can achieve a desired emotional state by intentionally selecting emotionally meaningful situations (i.e., Intentional Selection); optimizing attentional control through sensory processing of music elements and musical interactions with therapists and other community dwelling older adults (i.e., Attentional Control); actively engaging in music learning (i.e., Cognitive Stimulation); and engaging in productive and socially supportive music experiences (i.e., Social Interaction). In the following paper, music-based clinical applications, implications for music therapy research and practice, and recommendations for future research are discussed.

