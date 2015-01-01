Abstract

Suicide is a leading cause of death for military service members and societal taboos exacerbate the symptoms of those closest to the deceased. Research on treatment options for this population is limited. This mixed methods evaluation of the Artful Grief Studio for military suicide survivors at the Tragedy Assistant Program for Survivors demonstrated significant results and meaningful findings. Quantitative results showed significant improvements in social validation, developing new possibilities, and relating to others. Qualitative findings revealed themes of bereavement processing, sharing and collaboration, relaxation effects, and positive contributions of the art experience. The moderate support provided by this evaluation suggests the effectiveness and applicability of studio art therapy for military suicide survivors.

