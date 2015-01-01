Abstract

Psychotherapists working with newcomers, refugees and asylum seekers, who have survived trauma, indisputably face challenges. Though rewarding, their work is not without strain on their wellbeing and professional development: They may experience and be transformed by vicarious trauma (VT). Reflexivity may improve self-awareness and help mitigate VT. In the art therapy literature, it is posited response art (RA) may facilitate self-awareness and redefine the therapist's experience of VT. A research project was elaborated to develop, describe, and evaluate the application fidelity of a workshop aimed at raising awareness of VT and introducing RA (WAVT-RA) to psychotherapists working with newcomers who have survived trauma. This article aims to describe the design of the WAVT-RA as well as its unfolding from real-time observation.



RESULTS indicate most activities were carried out and 70 % percent of procedures were followed as planned. A disparity of 40 min was identified between planned and observed timings. Lines of inquiry for reproducibility, development, and implementation of future professional development workshops such as the WAVT-RA are explored.



RESULTS highlight the importance of continuing research merging the topics of vicarious trauma, art expression, and professional development.

