Drapeau CE, Drouin MS, Plante P. Arts Psychoth. 2021; 72: e101744.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Psychotherapists working with newcomers, refugees and asylum seekers, who have survived trauma, indisputably face challenges. Though rewarding, their work is not without strain on their wellbeing and professional development: They may experience and be transformed by vicarious trauma (VT). Reflexivity may improve self-awareness and help mitigate VT. In the art therapy literature, it is posited response art (RA) may facilitate self-awareness and redefine the therapist's experience of VT. A research project was elaborated to develop, describe, and evaluate the application fidelity of a workshop aimed at raising awareness of VT and introducing RA (WAVT-RA) to psychotherapists working with newcomers who have survived trauma. This article aims to describe the design of the WAVT-RA as well as its unfolding from real-time observation.
Language: en
Application fidelity assessment; Professional development; Response art; Vicarious trauma