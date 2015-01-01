|
Citation
|
Sule A, Inkster B. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2020; 1: e100008.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Hip-hop music dominates music streaming services (www.grammy.com) and hip-hop culture has influenced many sectors (e.g., business, fashion, technology (www.apple.com)). Hip-hop is playing an increasingly relevant role in the development of innovative mental health-based practices and raising public awareness. Connections between hip-hop and mental health are being explored, for example, in psychiatry (Sule and Inkster, 2014), psychological therapies (Elligan, 2012), and as neuroscientific correlates (Liu et al., 2012). Hip-hop has opened up new conversations around mental health with hard-to-reach groups around the world, which has been driven, in part, by influential hip-hop artists themselves speaking openly about their own struggles (mymoodpath.com; www.theguardian.com). As hip-hop facilitates greater public awareness it also brings new opportunities to disseminate culturally sensitive psychoeducational resources about mental health and wellbeing (www.hiphoppsych.co.uk).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hip hop; Mental health; Prison; Psychology; Resilience; Social justice