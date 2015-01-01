SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shoib S, Arafat SMY. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2021; 2: e100040.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.fsiml.2020.100040

unavailable

Filicide has always remained a mystery in forensic psychiatry because of its complex medico-legal factors. In this report, we present a case of filicide in Kashmir where a woman killed her two children and later committed suicide. The case is reported within the context of mental health provision in Kashmir and highlights the need for a comprehensive suicide prevention strategy. Holistic prevention measures are discussed, along with the challenges of implementing these measures and the need for comprehensive liaisons between stakeholders.


Language: en

Filicide; Kashmir; Suicide

