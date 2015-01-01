|
Islam MR, Moona AA. Forensic Sci. Int. Mind Law 2021; 2: e100060.
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death globally and resides among the top ten growing public health concerns worldwide (World Health Organization, 2021). Every year, more than 10,000 people die by suicide in Bangladesh (Mashreky et al., 2013). Indeed, from March 2020 to February 2021, Bangladesh reported 14,436 suicide cases, 70% higher than the deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic during the same period (Anadolu Agency, 2021). The suicide rate in Bangladesh is 7.3 per 100,000 population (in males: 6.5 and in females: 8.2). The highest prevalence is among the 60+ age group, followed by adolescents (Mashreky et al., 2013). Another study reported that 61% of suicide victims were under-30 years. Among them, 58% were female, 24% were students, 17% were home makers (Shah et al., 2017). The factors associated with suicidal deaths in Bangladesh included age, sex, marital status, and geographical location. The most frequent methods of suicide in Bangladesh are hanging and poisoning (Shah et al., 2017; Sharmin Salman et al., 2017). With this in mind, suicide is an urgent public health concern in Bangladesh that needs to be addressed.
Bangladesh; Media reporting; Suicide; WHO guideline