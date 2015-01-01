SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nguyen XT, Gonick M, Bui T. Childhood 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/09075682211020067

Despite the fact that most countries have ratified the United Nations' Convention on the Rights of the Child, girls with disabilities experience multiple forms of violence and oppression. Using a critical approach to arts-based research, we argue that while disabled girls experience multiple vulnerabilities due to the structural conditions which exposed them to violence, the use of participatory visual methods allowed them to reframe their stories. This article discusses the implications for reconceptualizing diverse childhoods in relation to methodologies for empowering disabled girls.


Language: en
