Abstract

Child and adolescent violence towards grandparent kinship carers is a significant and yet under-researched phenomenon. This study draws on data from thirty-six in-depth interviews which include grandparent carers who are experiencing such violence, and professionals from a range of backgrounds whose work intersects with this problem. The study highlights how the kinship care context shapes the violence, its impacts and, in turn, carers' help-seeking practices. The findings highlight that social workers must better understand the barriers that prevent grandparent kinship carers from asking for help, and improve their responses to such requests. Recommendations for social work practice include asking the right questions, engaging in effective risk assessment, taking a trauma-informed approach, avoiding the language of coercion and improving its response to grandparents' own articulated support needs.

