Abstract

Traumatic or crush asphyxia is a rare condition characterized by the mechanical fixation of the chest causing compromise of the respiratory movements and blockage of venous return from the head. The classical triad consists of head and neck cyanosis, subconjunctival haemorrhage and petechiae. The condition depicts the most extreme side of 'classic signs' of asphyxia. The present case relates to a laborer whose dead body was found pinned under an overturned tractor on an irregular bumpy road. Autopsy revealed hallmark findings of crush asphyxia in the form of dark purplish red discoloration of head, neck, shoulders and upper trunk along with petechiae and ecchymoses, with sparing of abdomen and rest of the lower portion of body. The same is described along with underlying pathophysiological mechanism and the possible variations in the pathological findings at autopsy.

Language: en