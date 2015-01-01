Abstract

This study aimed to determine whether a geriatrics-focused hospitalist trauma comanagement program improves quality of care. A pre-/post-implementation study compared older adult trauma patients who were comanaged by a hospitalist with those prior to comanagement at a level 1 trauma center. One-to-one propensity score matching was performed based on age, gender, Injury Severity Score, comorbidity index, and critical illness on admission. Outcomes included orders for geriatrics-focused quality indicators, as well as hospital mortality and length of stay. Wilcoxon rank-sum test (continuous variables) and chi-square or Fisher exact test (categorical variables) were used to assess differences. Propensity score matching resulted in 290 matched pairs. The intervention group had decreased use of restraints (P = 0.04) and acetaminophen (P = 0.01), and earlier physical therapy (P = 0.01). Three patients died in the intervention group compared with 14 in the control (P = 0.0068). This study highlights that a geriatrics-focused hospitalist trauma comanagement program improves quality of care.

