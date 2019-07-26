Abstract

Fire risk mapping is a basic planning and protection element. This study presents the application of fuzzy logic in a geographic information system (GIS) as an alternative multi-criteria analysis for determining the areas of highest risk of forest fire in natural forest remnants in the Brazil. In the decision-making process, a set of factors that are relevant to fire safety were identified in the study area. For each input variable chosen for the model, a pertinence function was defined that best described its influence on fire risk. Subsequently, the variables were combined for the presentation of the final fire risk map. Concluded in the study that an increased risk of fire occurs at the wildland - urban interface. A strong relationship was observed between the fire ignition points and proximity to roads and urban areas. The proposed model was efficient to integrate the variables and determine areas of greatest risk.

Language: en