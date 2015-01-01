Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic peroneal nerve injury (PNI) caused by ski or snowboard edges is a severe but scarcely reported accident.



METHODS: In a 20-year retrospective study, all skiers and snowboarders with this injury treated surgically at the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, were included, covering a period from 1999/2000 to 2018/2019.



RESULTS: In total, 34 patients were included in this study (30 males (88.2%) and 4 (11.8%) females). Of these 34 injured skiers or snowboarders, 33 (97.1%) were recreational athletes and Non-Austrian citizens, and 21 (61.8%) patients sustained accidental injuries without collision. All of the injuries under investigation, i.e., open lacerations, most often with complete transection, were the patients' main injuries. Surgery was performed with direct coaptation in 24 patients (70.6%), and with a suralis nerve graft in the other 10 patients (29.4%).



CONCLUSION: Traumatic laceration of the peroneal nerve at the knee level by sharp ski or snowboard edges is a rare but severe injury. Causes for this injury may be multifactorial. Recommendations to reduce the risk of such an injury may follow general instructions and warnings to skiers and snowboarders regarding equipment, familiarity with the region, as well as appropriate skills and training.

Language: en