SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abidin A, Awang Lukman K, Sajali H, Syed Abdul Rahim SS, Robinson F, Hassan MR, Hayati F, Ibrahim MY, Jeffree MS. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2021; 69: e102699.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amsu.2021.102699

PMID

34429955

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational injuries are among the most important workplace issues. This study aims to determine the safety climate and prevalence of occupational injuries in the small-scale manufacturing industry.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study with ten small scale manufacturers participated accounting for a total of 300 respondents. Data were collected from July to August 2020 using the NOSACQ-50 questionnaire.

RESULTS: The prevalence of occupational injury for the past 12 months was at 18%. The most often injured body parts were hands and legs while among the most common injury types were open wound, burns and bleeding. The mean NOSACQ-50 scores for all dimensions are good. The associated factors are working hours per week, and compliance to SOP. There are differences in the mean scores of NOSACQ-50 between injured and non-injured workers across all dimensions.

CONCLUSION: The safety climate among manufacturing industry employees is at a good level, while the prevalence of occupational injury is relatively low.


Language: en

Keywords

Manufacturing industry; Occupational injury; Safety climate

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print