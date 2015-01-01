|
Citation
|
Rojek S, Maciów-Głąb M, Kula K, Romańczuk A, Synowiec K. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2020; 70(4): 202-221.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to find causal relationships between the use of new psychoactive substances (NPS), the so-called "legal highs", and the cause of death, taking into account information indicating the victim's mental disorders before death. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The research material includes the results of toxicological analyses of blood samples collected during autopsies of 40 deceased persons whose cause of death was associated with the ingestion of new psychoactive substances (NPS). The blood samples were subjected to solid phase extraction (SPE), and then analyzed by liquid chromatography coupled with electrospray ionization tandem mass spectrometry (LC-ESI-MS-MS) for quantification. Information on individual cases was taken from case files provided by the prosecutor's office for research purposes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
drug addiction; mental disorders; new psychoactive substances (NPS); NPS-related deaths; suicide and homicide under the influence of NPS.