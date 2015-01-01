|
Gawliński A, Sołtyszewski I, Wiergowski M. Arch. Med. Sadowej Kryminol. 2020; 70(4): 222-234.
|
(Copyright © 2020, Polish Forensic Medicine Society)
INTRODUCTION: In Poland, the problem of suicide attempts has not been the subject of a comprehensive analysis. We examined the magnitude of the phenomenon and suicide trends over the past 3 decades, focusing on the number of suicide deaths and attempts, the method and place of suicide, gender, age, day of the week, and state of mind. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We used official nationwide data collected by the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and the National Police Headquarters (NPH) for the years 1990-2018. The final statistical data collected by the CSO was verified on the basis of medically certified deaths.
Language: en
suicide; suicide attempt; new trends; Poland.