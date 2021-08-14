Abstract

Penetrating trauma due to nail gun is an uncommon yet important clinical entity. There are numerous case reports describing these injuries, yet few describe those resulting in cerebrovascular injury. Laceration of cerebral blood vessels may result in significant intracranial haemorrhage and cerebral ischaemia, with catastrophic consequences. In the present study, we report a female patient who was shot in the face with a nail gun in a domestic assault. The nail entered her right cavernous sinus and lacerated her right internal carotid artery causing a pseudoaneurysm and a caroticocavernous fistula. This report details the approach to, and pitfalls of, managing a cerebrovascular injury due to penetrating intracranial nail. Catheter cerebral angiography is essential in the diagnosis and treatment of these injuries. Best treatment and outcomes require clinicians with expertise in endovascular and surgical repair strategies.

Language: en